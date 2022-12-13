It happened again. Auburn flipped another offensive lineman, the second one in two days. Connor Lew announced his flip to Auburn on Tuesday, after taking his second official visit to Auburn over the weekend. The 6-foot-3 lineman had been committed to Miami since early August, before the Tigers flipped him with just under two weeks to go until early signing day.

Connor Lew flipped from Miami to Auburn on Tuesday.

Lew took an official visit to Auburn back in the summer and later named the Tigers among his top four schools, along with Miami, Clemson and Georgia. He committed to Miami in August and it appeared as if that was that. Then Hugh Freeze arrived. Less than two weeks after Freeze took over the program, the Kennesaw, Ga., native decided to take a second official visit. It seems that official visit sold Lew on what the Freeze is working to build, as he committed two days following his official visit. Auburn's flight program also doesn't hurt either, as Lew is looking to become a pilot following his football career.