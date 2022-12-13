Tigers flip Miami center
It happened again.
Auburn flipped another offensive lineman, the second one in two days. Connor Lew announced his flip to Auburn on Tuesday, after taking his second official visit to Auburn over the weekend.
The 6-foot-3 lineman had been committed to Miami since early August, before the Tigers flipped him with just under two weeks to go until early signing day.
Lew took an official visit to Auburn back in the summer and later named the Tigers among his top four schools, along with Miami, Clemson and Georgia.
He committed to Miami in August and it appeared as if that was that. Then Hugh Freeze arrived.
Less than two weeks after Freeze took over the program, the Kennesaw, Ga., native decided to take a second official visit. It seems that official visit sold Lew on what the Freeze is working to build, as he committed two days following his official visit.
Auburn's flight program also doesn't hurt either, as Lew is looking to become a pilot following his football career.
Lew is rated as the No. 7 center, according to Rivals, and is the second center in the class, along with Bradyn Joiner. He also joins Clay Wedin and Tyler Johnson on the offensive line, which now has four commits in the 2023 class.
The 6-foot-3 lineman spent time with Wedin and Johnson over the weekend, as all three were on their official visits. Johnson flipped his commitment from Texas Tech on Sunday morning and Lew followed suit a couple days later.
Auburn now has the No. 40 class in the Rivals rankings, good for 12th-best in the SEC.