Tigers flip WR from Georgia Tech

Hugh Freeze did it again.
Another major flip in favor of Auburn.
This time it's Rivals250 wide receiver Samuel Turner, who flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to the Tigers Thursday night. He had been committed to the Yellow Jackets since early June.
"We've been continuing to build a relationship with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and the Auburn staff, and it's coming together," he told Rivals.
Turner had an impressive summer, leading Auburn to not only offer the 6-foot-2 wide receiver, but begin making a serious push. The Tigers got him on campus for Big Cat Weekend, opening his eyes to what Auburn had to offer and the NFL potential.
"Basically, Hugh Freeze is a wide receiver guy and has produced a lot of NFL wide receivers," Turner said. "From the last 10 drafts, he had nine get drafted in the first round, including DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Van Jefferson."
Marcus Davis, Auburn's wide receivers' coach, also played a significant factor.
"He played the position and also played at Auburn," Turner said. "He sees things like a receiver because he played the game. He's a young coach, he's smart, he's intelligent, and that's what turned me onto Coach Davis ... they build everything off of faith and I'm big on my faith. They've held onto that and that's stuck with me. I'd fit in easily in that room with the receivers they have, the team they have. Guys I've competed against and they've told me I'd be a great fit over there."
With his commitment, Auburn now has two wide receivers in the 2025 class, as Turner joins Derick Smith.
Auburn is up to 27 commitments and still hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the country.
