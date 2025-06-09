Tigers flip first '27 commit

"It's been on my mind for a while," Scott told Rivals of his decision to flip to Auburn. "Auburn has to be the greatest environment I’ve been in college-wise and it’s amazing."

The No. 146 player in the 2027 class had been committed to the Seminoles since January of this year before flipping to Auburn.

It came in the form of a flip, as the Tigers flipped defensive back Jaylen Scott from Florida State.

Scott, who plays his high school ball at Williamson HS in Mobile, Ala., is rated as the No. 11 player in the state. Since pledging to Florida State in January, Scott logged two trips to Auburn this spring. He was on campus for a spring practice in March, before returning several weeks later for Auburn's A-Day game.

"Auburn was the greatest fit," he said. "It just fits me as a person. Being the first commit of the class, I feel like I set the standard at this point. The best in the state stays in the state, so that’s the type of timing I’m on right now."

Auburn envisions Scott fitting into the defense as either a nickel or a safety. The continued trips to Auburn is what sealed the deal for the Tigers.

"After my first visit really and before they even offered me, I knew I I wanted to be a Tiger," Scott said. "After coach let me know what was up if started settling my mind and I can say that I prayed on it, it came to me."

Hugh Freeze is now on the board with a 2027 commit and it begins in state.

"Every time I come to the Plains it gets better and better," he continued. "The environment, the staff, the coaches ... everything just screams to be a Tiger."