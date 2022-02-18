Tigers ‘fired up’ for season-opening tourney

AUBURN | It’s just what the doctor ordered. With a lineup and pitching staff filled with 19 newcomers, Auburn is getting the test it needs this weekend in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. The Tigers will take on Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas Tech and Kansas State in the three-day tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. “We’re just fired up. We’ve been preparing for this for a while,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “When you absolutely get to play in a venue like we’re going to get to play in and against opponents like we’re going to get to compete against, I think it has absolutely helped our preparation to get ready for the season.

DiChiara his 41 home runs in three seasons at Samford. (Auburn athletics)

“It’s also going to give us an opportunity to learn a great deal about our team. From a simplistic standpoint as a head coach, I just want us to go out and try to out-compete our opponents for three games.” Notre Dame transfer Tommy Sheehan will get the opening-day start for the Tigers and the lineup should feature at least three transfers in first baseman/designated hitter Sonny DiChiara from Samford, third baseman Blake Rambusch from Grayson College and catcher Jake Wyandt from Presbyterian. The transfers and freshmen have fit right in to the 40-man squad, which also includes several key veterans such as senior centerfielder Kason Howell, senior shortstop Brody Moore and junior outfielder Bryson Ware. “This is my fourth preseason but this is a pretty unified group so far and that’s what we’re excited about,” said Howell. All three of Auburn’s opponents will have big bats at the heart of their order. Oklahoma is led by junior catcher Jimmy Crooks, who hit .287 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 RBI last season. Texas Tech sophomore Jace Jung was the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year after hitting .337 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI. Junior outfielder Dylan Phillips hit .333 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI for Kansas State.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN OPPONENT FRI LH Sheehan (0-1, 6.75) LH Bennett (4-3, 6.34) SAT TBA RH Birdsell (4-1, 3.06) SUN RH Bright (4-4, 6.98) RH Ruebeck (0-1, 10.38)