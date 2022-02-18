Tigers ‘fired up’ for season-opening tourney
AUBURN | It’s just what the doctor ordered.
With a lineup and pitching staff filled with 19 newcomers, Auburn is getting the test it needs this weekend in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
The Tigers will take on Oklahoma, No. 12 Texas Tech and Kansas State in the three-day tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
“We’re just fired up. We’ve been preparing for this for a while,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “When you absolutely get to play in a venue like we’re going to get to play in and against opponents like we’re going to get to compete against, I think it has absolutely helped our preparation to get ready for the season.
“It’s also going to give us an opportunity to learn a great deal about our team. From a simplistic standpoint as a head coach, I just want us to go out and try to out-compete our opponents for three games.”
Notre Dame transfer Tommy Sheehan will get the opening-day start for the Tigers and the lineup should feature at least three transfers in first baseman/designated hitter Sonny DiChiara from Samford, third baseman Blake Rambusch from Grayson College and catcher Jake Wyandt from Presbyterian.
The transfers and freshmen have fit right in to the 40-man squad, which also includes several key veterans such as senior centerfielder Kason Howell, senior shortstop Brody Moore and junior outfielder Bryson Ware.
“This is my fourth preseason but this is a pretty unified group so far and that’s what we’re excited about,” said Howell.
All three of Auburn’s opponents will have big bats at the heart of their order. Oklahoma is led by junior catcher Jimmy Crooks, who hit .287 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 RBI last season. Texas Tech sophomore Jace Jung was the 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year after hitting .337 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI.
Junior outfielder Dylan Phillips hit .333 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI for Kansas State.
|AUBURN
|OPPONENT
|
FRI
|
LH Sheehan (0-1, 6.75)
|
LH Bennett (4-3, 6.34)
|
SAT
|
TBA
|
RH Birdsell (4-1, 3.06)
|
SUN
|
RH Bright (4-4, 6.98)
|
RH Ruebeck (0-1, 10.38)
Auburn must replace its top four sluggers from last season but DiChiara smashed 18 home runs for Samford while Rambusch hit .444 with 16 doubles and 33 stolen bases at Grayson.
Friday’s game against Oklahoma is set for 11 a.m. CT. The Tigers will play Texas Tech Saturday at 3 p.m. and Kansas State Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All three games will be on FloBaseball.
“I’ve seen quite a lot in my four years here, and the teams that find a ways to win no matter what are the teams that are successful,” said Howell. “Playing good competition like this very early is going to instill in us what it’s going to take to win no matter what what at all costs. That’s the advantage of playing good competition early is you’re kind of going to have your back’s up against the wall right off the bat, which is only a good thing for this club.”