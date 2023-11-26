So, how did it happen following such a terrible game the week before?

That wasn't the case on Saturday. Led by Jarquez Hunter (93 yards) and Damari Alston (85 yards, one touchdown), the Tigers put up 244 yards on the ground, the sixth time this season that they surpassed the 200 mark and the most the Tide had given up this season by 38 yards.

AUBURN | Alabama's defense entered the Iron Bowl allowing just 117 yards per game on the ground. Auburn's offense was coming off a woeful rushing performance against New Mexico State, averaging 2.5 yards on 26 attempts for a total of 65 yards. So it would seem that the Crimson Tide, who had given up more than 150 rushing yards in a game all season, would have the upper hand in the matchup.

"We game-planned all week that we could run the ball on them," Jarquez Hunter said. "We run the ball to make the passing play happen."

Hunter got the ball rolling on Auburn's third drive of the game as he broke free for 11 yards and 42 yards on back-to-back plays. It was Alston on the following three plays who went for nine yards, two yards and punched in a touchdown from four yards out to tie the game up 7-7.

Down 10-7 in the second quarter, it was Alston who hit the big run, scampering through a massive hole for 56 yards down to Alabama's 12-yard line. Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson got in the act on the next play, taking an end around for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

Overall, the Tigers averaged 5.8 yards per rush. Hugh Freeze said his players challenged themselves to be able to move the ball on the ground against the Crimson Tide.

"We had a good plan," the head coach said. "They do have a really good front, but our backs and tight ends and O-Line took it personal. We knew we had to run the football to win this game, and I thought we ran it well enough to win it. Just came up short."