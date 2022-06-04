Tigers finally get Regional nemesis at home

AUBURN | David Ross’s dramatic game-winning home run at Dick Howser Stadium is one of the most iconic moments in Auburn history. But since winning the Tallahassee Regional in 1997, the Tigers have gone 0-7 against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is 4-10 all-time against FSU in NCAA Regionals. All have taken place in Tallahassee. Saturday night, Auburn will have a chance to turn the tables at Plainsman Park.

Nate LaRue hit two home runs against SLU Friday night. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“We realize the uniform we’ve got on. We know this history of our program,” said AU coach Butch Thompson, “but at the same time this is going to come down to how we start in this ballgame, if we can keep having good at-bats, if we can dominate the routine play, if we can chip in some timely hits. "That will be the biggest factor. Not revenge or anything like that. It will be more execution oriented.” The 14th-ranked Tigers host Florida State in the winner’s bracket of the Auburn Regional Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The winner will need just one more win Sunday or Monday to advance to a Super Regional. The loser has to win three consecutive games to be crowned Regional champion. “I feel like I’m going to tell my team tomorrow that we’ve won seven Regional games in a row, and this will come down to execution,” said Thompson. “I think this is the 12th Regional with Florida State so I get all that. It just won’t be the determining factor of the ballgame. I’m always trying to build confidence. The game’s hard enough as it is.”