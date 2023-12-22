AUBURN | Auburn’s defensive line will have to replace at least six players from last season including three that had significant roles. It’s a rebuilding job from the top and bottom. And that process took a huge stride forward Wednesday with the signing of three highly-ranked high school players and a Power 5 transfer.

Williams should be an early contributor on Auburn's defensive line. (Rivals.com)

"I think we're improving ourself there,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We're still looking for a little more help there also.” Perhaps the biggest addition came on Signing Day as Rivals100 defensive end Amaris Williams flipped his commitment from Florida to Auburn and signed with the Tigers. “I think he's one heck of an athlete,” said Freeze. “Loved getting to know him, and my in-home visit with him and his mom was incredible. We were behind, obviously, but Coach (Jeremy) Garrett did a great job of staying in it, staying in it, staying in it. That's a difference-maker type of kid.” Williams, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, had 40 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks as a senior at Clinton (N.C.) High School. He also rushed for 700 yards and 12 touchdowns. “He is unbelievably athletic,” said Garrett, AU’s defensive line coach. “This kid runs like a 4.7. I mean, he’s a freakish talent. The fun thing about him is he’s a country boy just like me. He can be a big-time player for us.” The Tigers also signed 4-star defensive end T.J. Lindsey, who is originally from Bryant, Ark., before transferring to Academy in Bradenton, Fla., as a senior, and 4-star defensive end Malik Blocton from Pike Road, Ala. The 6-foot-5 and 270-pound Lindsey had 205 tackles and 25 sacks in his career at Bryant. “T.J. was 290 pounds and running like a linebacker,” said Garrett of his junior film. “You can see the skillset there, you can see the speed, you can see the aggression. He’s a huge pickup for us. I think he’s an underrated kid. The kid can play.”