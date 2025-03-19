Tigers' favorite part of Rupp? The rims

"It's super comfortable," the guard said. "Ever since I knew we were coming back here in Rupp, my eyes just lit up, so I just can't wait to get out there and get the show on the road."

And for good reason. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native had just finished putting up nine three-pointers for 30 points in the win. So, when Kelly saw that the Tigers would return to the same arena for the first two rounds of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, he wasn't upset.

LEXINGTON, Ky. | In the press conference following Auburn's 94-78 victory over Kentucky in Rupp Arena on March 1, Miles Kelly went on record saying he loved the rims in the Wildcats' home gym.

Kelly's teammates agree with him. Tahaad Pettiford put up 21 points in the win earlier this month, while Chad Baker-Mazara added 22.

"The rims are just, they're wonderful," Pettiford said. "They got some great shooting rims here. They're not too tight, really. They loosen up a little bit, so you are going to get a couple bounces with these rims."

"They're just soft, man," Kelly responded. "Every ball that I put up here, it just feels like it's going in."

Johni Broome, who will play in his fourth game in Rupp on Thursday, acknowledges that Kelly should absolutely love the cylinders here in Lexington.

"He had nine threes," the All-American said.

As far as if the bank shot will be open – Kelly made two daggers from behind the arc off the glass in the first half against the Wildcats – the guard doesn't care how it goes in as long as it leads to points.

"The bank, the net, something will be open, so we just got to make shots," he said.