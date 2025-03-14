Tigers fall in extras

"As the game went on, too many moments that we were maybe hesitant or maybe not sure," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "Maybe responded to a call at the plate, whatever, and it didn't really feel like we bounced back on certain key moments that possibly could have changed the game or affected the game."

Texas A&M climbed back and defeated Auburn 5-4 in extra innings, as the Tigers' losing streak extends to five games, still in search of their first conference victory. Auburn went without a baserunner for the fifth, sixth and seventh inning.

And in a different fashion, it was the same result.

Just like the midweek game against Georgia Tech, Auburn went up 3-0 in the first inning against Texas A&M Friday evening.

Auburn loaded the bases with a couple of walks and a base hit in the first inning, bringing Amelia Lech to the plate with two outs and a massive chance for the Tigers. Lech came through with her first career triple to right field, clearing the bases and putting Auburn in front 3-0.

Texas A&M continued to chip away.

The Aggies scored two runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth, as Auburn continued to struggle at the plate. It went to extra innings, where Texas A&M put two runs on the board and grabbed its first lead of the game, 5-3.

AnnaLea Adams hit her fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth, but Auburn never could push another run across and remain winless in the SEC.

"It hurts because it's definitely one that we felt like we could have, would have, should have," Malveaux said. "It hurts because of those moments. We had plenty of moments, we just needed one of those to where we stayed committed, locked in and made it happen."

In the circle, Icess Tresvik started her first career SEC game and went three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. SJ Geurin pitched the next five innings and gave up three runs on six hits.

"Icess did a tremendous job in the circle," Malveaux said. "Got everything and what we wanted out of her. Got us into the fourth and really just threw well. It's very promising for up and coming, you know, what happens from here on in the future."

Auburn is back in action Saturday morning with game two of the series starting at 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network.

"I really feel good about where we're at and being able to play against a good team," Malveaux said. "At this moment, we just gotta make it happen. We gotta push. We gotta continue to push through."