AuburnSports - Tigers fall in 10 innings

Auburn’s pitchers walked nine including two in the bottom of the 10th to load the bases with two outs. Tyler Hardman singled to right field off Hayden Mullins to drive home the winning run and give AU its first loss.

Leading 3-0 after the third, the 17th-ranked Tigers managed just five hits over the final seven innings as No. 25 Oklahoma rallied for a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

Sooner reliever Jaret Godman came on in the fourth and held AU scoreless on four hits over 6.0 innings as Oklahoma scored single runs in the fifth, eighth, ninth and 10th for the come-from-behind win.

“I thought Godman was the difference in the ballgame,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We came out and swung the bat with a ton of confidence and our starter was throwing really well.

“I thought the turning point was when he got in the ballgame with the bases loaded and nobody out. Judd Ward could not of hit the ball any harder and the shortstop caught it and it kind of turned from there and our at-bats really changed.”

Auburn had a chance to blow it open in the fourth after scoring two runs and loading the bases with no outs. Judd Ward lined a pitch off Godman toward left center but shortstop Brandon Zaragoza made a leaping catch to record the out and Ryan Bliss hit into a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.

Auburn had just four base runners over the final six innings with only one getting past first on a two-out double by Rankin Woley in the fifth.

Seb Thomas took the loss allowing a run on a hit and a walk in 0.2 innings.

Auburn got on board in the first when Bryson Ware grounded into a double play to score Ward from third base. The Tigers struck for two more in the third on solo home runs by Bliss and Steven Williams.

Bliss was 3 of 5 at the plate. Woley, Kason Howell and Cam Hill added two hits apiece.

Auburn starter Cody Greenhill allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 4.1 innings, striking out three. The senior left the game with one on and one out in the fifth favoring his right ankle after fielding a ground ball.

After allowing an inherited runner to score, Carson Skipper threw 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Sooner cut AU’s lead to 3-2 in the eighth off Joseph Gonzalez, who allowed a run on four hits in 1.1 innings. Mason Barnett got the Tigers out of a bases-loaded jam to end the eighth but gave up a run in the ninth to tie the game.

Auburn, which falls to 5-1, will face Baylor Saturday at noon CT on day two of the Round Rock Classic, and then Texas A&M Sunday at 11 a.m. The games will be televised by a premium subscription service, FloBaseball.