Tigers fall flat in series finale

Auburn has developed a reputation lately for its power.

After hitting 22 homers last year, the Tigers headed to Knoxville with 82 homers to their credit this season. Runs per game are up more than double. Scoring had become a strength.

Tennessee had a solution this weekend.

The Lady Vols' pitchers kept the ball low in the strike zone and Auburn's hitters struggled to put the ball in play Sunday. A Jessie Blaine solo homer in the final inning allowed the Tigers to avoid being shut out for the first time since early April, but that wasn't nearly enough.

Tennessee won the game 3-1 and swept the series.

Auburn starter Maddie Penta pitched quite well early Sunday, but ran into trouble in the fourth inning. She hit a batter, walked a batter and conceded two well-struck singles. Tennessee moved ahead 2-0.

A solo homer to open the sixth inning gave UT a boost and sent Penta to the dugout. KK Dismukes dispatched the next three batters in order, but the damage had been done.

The visitors created some drama in the seventh with Blaine's homer to left field and Bri Ellis' double to the left-field wall. However, Aspyn Godwin struck out and Aubie Lisenby grounded out to end the rally.

Auburn hit .194 for the series and scored seven runs — its lowest scoring output for a series since Tennessee played at Jane B. Moore Field last season.