Tigers fall at No. 5 Georgia

Auburn, which falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC, is now 3-17 in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry since its last win in Athens in 2005.

Leading by just four points, the Bulldogs scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second half to pull away for a 31-13 win over the Tigers Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Auburn hung in there for three quarters but didn’t have nearly enough for No. 5 Georgia.

The Tigers have lost eight consecutive games in the series, which dates back to 1892.

Auburn cut UGA’s lead to 14-10 early in the third quarter on a 38-yard run by Jarquez Hunter, but the Bulldogs answered on the ensuing drive as Trevor Etienne scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Bell early in the fourth quarter. Beck finished 23 of 29 for 240 yards and two touchdowns while Etienne had 88 yards on 16 carries..

AU's Towns McGough added a 26-yard field goal and UGA's Peyton Woodring a 47-yarder to round out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half including on their own 40 when quarterback Payton Thorne was dropped for a 4-yard loss trailing 21-10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Hunter finished with 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while AU quarterback Thorne was 16 of 27 for 200 yards.

Georgia led 14-3 at the break, scoring touchdowns on their first and last possessions of the first half. UGA took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Etienne to cap an 11-play drive.

UGA’s second TD drive started on the AU 49-yard line with 1:02 left. Etienne had a key 23-yard run on 3rd and 1 at the 40-yard line and Beck connected with Dominic Lovett for a an 11-yard TD two plays later.

AU drove to the UGA 8-yard line on its second possession of the game but had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by McGough. A 54-yard FG attempt by McGough at the end of the first half was blocked.

Auburn will be off next week and return to action Oct. 19 at Missouri.