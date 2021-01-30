AuburnSports - Tigers fall at No. 2 Baylor

"Missed opportunity," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "I thought we had a good game plan, thought we executed it really well for the first 15 minutes, like the Arkansas game. Had some breakdowns at the end of the first half, and didn't start the second half with any effort and energy."

The Tigers, which are now 2-4 in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, fall to 10-8 overall.

No. 2 Baylor, which came into the game shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc, made 7 of 17 3-pointers after the break to pull away for an 84-72 win over Auburn at the Ferrell Center in Waco. Texas.

AUBURN | The best 3-point shooting team in the country showed it in the second half.

Auburn hung with Baylor in the first half, trailing 35-30 at the break after missing four consecutive free throws in the final 55 seconds. But the Bears out-scored AU 18-8 to start the second half and led by as many as 21 points.

Baylor out-rebounded Auburn 24-16 in the second half including 12 offensive rebounds. The Bears’ bench out-scored AU 38-16. Baylor made 11 of 30 3-pointers for the game while the Tigers shot just 6 of 25 from long range.

"I felt like we had the energy coming out of the second half, just not enough," said Jaylin Williams. "You know, we were playing the No. 2 team in the country. They're not really used to having close games, so we just thought, like, 'OK, we've still got them.' But they're a great team, and we're a young team trying to build. I felt like our energy was there. We just, like, couldn't get it. When they got on a run, we just kind of shut down. But we'll get better at that."

Williams led Auburn with 17 points along with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Sharife Cooper had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

JT Thor added 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks, Allen Flanigan 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Devan Cambridge 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"I knew going in that Jaylin at the five was going to be a good thing. We didn't take enough advantage of him at the five, but I thought they both -- those two young guys -- played really, really well," said Pearl of Williams and Thor.

Auburn returns to conference play Tuesday against Georgia. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. AU won at UGA 95-77 Jan. 13.