Tigers face turnover-minded Cyclones

Auburn has already faced a tough test in its victory at Houston. Now, the No. 4 Tigers will battle it out against No. 5 Iowa State as they open the 2024 Maui Invitational on Monday night. Bruce Pearl knows precisely what his team faces against the Cyclones. "Iowa State is a great defensive team," he said. "They have, analytically, defensively, (are) as good as anybody. They force turnovers."

(Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

Auburn's guards will be up against what their coach considers the best defensive backcourt in the country, but those two guards — Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey — are also scoring threats. Lipsey is second on the team, averaging 13.7 points per game, while Gilbert is right behind him at 12.3. The scary thing? Another guard, Curtis Jones, is the leader with 15 points per game. But back to the turnovers. Pearl mentions that the Cyclones turn you over one in four possessions, and once they get the ball, you have to get back on defense or pay the price. "The second biggest thing, I think, would be transition," Pearl said. "They've got absolutely elite transition finishers. So if they get numbers and they're going downhill, those guys score and get fouled at a very high clip. Those are going to be a couple of our greatest challenges."