Coming into Saturday's game, Penny Hardaway's Tigers are forcing 15.3 turnovers per game, tied for 80th in all of college basketball. Auburn, in eight games, has turned it over an average of 13.1 times. Bruce Pearl says the difference will come down to how Green handles the pressure, leading the Tigers to open shots.

"They like to trap a lot and just get you sped up and turn the ball over," the Auburn guard said. "So I think that's the main thing that I saw from the tape, just watching it yesterday. I think that's the No. 1 thing — they try to just speed you up and make you turn the ball over."

ATLANTA | Wendell Green knows what Memphis likes to do on defense, so he and his teammates are prepared to handle the pressure.

"Wendell being able to pass out of double teams will be important because they're going to double him," the Auburn coach said. "We've got great spacing in our offense, so we should be able to handle it, and the plan is always to attack pressure when you can."

Much like Colgate did in Auburn's last game, Memphis brings in a veteran team full of seniors and fifth-year players while adding American Conference Player of the Year Kendric Davis to the roster. It will be a difficult matchup for Green and company in the backcourt.

"He (Davis) is just a great scorer, and you add him to a veteran backcourt with (Alex) Lomax, and it's a talented team," Pearl said.

But, as the Auburn coach points outs, both Tigers excel on the defensive side of the court, and that is where this game will likely be won.

"They really turn you over," Pearl said. "Lomax is averaging four steals in the last five games. So we would expect pressure, full court, run and jump. Things that will kind of disrupt us, try to disrupt us a little bit, and we'll have to do a good job of taking care of the basketball against Memphis. Really good opportunity."

Auburn and Memphis tip off at 4 p.m. CT in State Farm Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.