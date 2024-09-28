AUBURN | Against the two best teams it’s played this season, Auburn has played its worst. Saturday, No. 21 Oklahoma visits Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Tigers have to find a way to step up their play considerably against their first ranked opponent. “That life is full of tests and we're being tested,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “And we're either going to pass the next test or fail it. There's no running from that. There's no hiding from it as coaches and players. How we handle those moments, the good and the bad, really speaks to who you are.”

At 2-2 and 0-1 in the SEC, Auburn already has its back against the wall with road games at No. 2 Georgia and No. 11 Missouri following the game against the Sooners. Auburn’s team leaders led a players-only meeting earlier this week to set the tone for practice and the game. "Just continuing to try to build our identity is something that is big for this team,” said senior linebacker Eugene Asante. “People gave input on what they feel the team should do. We have so many things we feel like we need to work on and bring to the forefront of this team. A lot of things were shared; sidelines and body language when a mistake is made. “When you’re in that moment, be the one to go make the play. As a kid you dreamed of coming to Auburn and making the play in a packed stadium. Don’t shy away. The moment is not too big for you.”

Despite the setbacks including last Saturday’s 24-14 loss to Arkansas, there’s still a belief within the team that a turnaround is possible. For that to be the case, it needs to begin Saturday. “We still have confidence in everybody on this team because we know what we can do,” said defensive end Keldric Faulk. “We know that we haven't reached our peak. “Defensively, offensively, special teams, we haven't played our best ball at all. We know what we can do, we've just got to execute. Execution is going to be a big factor for the week." Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

