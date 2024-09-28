PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Tigers face character test

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Against the two best teams it’s played this season, Auburn has played its worst.

Saturday, No. 21 Oklahoma visits Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Tigers have to find a way to step up their play considerably against their first ranked opponent.

“That life is full of tests and we're being tested,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “And we're either going to pass the next test or fail it. There's no running from that. There's no hiding from it as coaches and players. How we handle those moments, the good and the bad, really speaks to who you are.”

Asante is an important team leader.
Asante is an important team leader. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)
At 2-2 and 0-1 in the SEC, Auburn already has its back against the wall with road games at No. 2 Georgia and No. 11 Missouri following the game against the Sooners.

Auburn’s team leaders led a players-only meeting earlier this week to set the tone for practice and the game.

"Just continuing to try to build our identity is something that is big for this team,” said senior linebacker Eugene Asante. “People gave input on what they feel the team should do. We have so many things we feel like we need to work on and bring to the forefront of this team. A lot of things were shared; sidelines and body language when a mistake is made.

“When you’re in that moment, be the one to go make the play. As a kid you dreamed of coming to Auburn and making the play in a packed stadium. Don’t shy away. The moment is not too big for you.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2w2OXhvMlVDZ3pVP3NpPUJ5QmdWZUN3Yi1EQWVmNEI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Despite the setbacks including last Saturday’s 24-14 loss to Arkansas, there’s still a belief within the team that a turnaround is possible. For that to be the case, it needs to begin Saturday.

“We still have confidence in everybody on this team because we know what we can do,” said defensive end Keldric Faulk. “We know that we haven't reached our peak.

“Defensively, offensively, special teams, we haven't played our best ball at all. We know what we can do, we've just got to execute. Execution is going to be a big factor for the week."

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1NpeUFTY2ZMOGxNP3NpPXRIMTltYzFfcHQ2eUgtSVI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19HRXlDTzlKdWpNP3NpPWtrbVdTc0sxd2VVN3l4MmY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
