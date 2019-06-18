“They’ve got velocity on the mound and especially out of their pen,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “These guys have been here before. All of these teams have done this before and we’re in the process of trying to figure that out.”

Miller is 7-1 on the season with a 3.91 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 36 walks in 76.1 innings.

Sophomore right-hander Bobby Miller will get the start for the Cardinals after taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his last outing, a 12-0 win over East Carolina in the Super Regional, which sent Louisville to its fourth College World Series in the last seven years.

OMAHA | For Auburn to survive and advance in Tuesday’s elimination game against Louisville, it’ll have to get past another talented starting pitcher.

Louisville had five players selected in the top seven round of the 2019 MLB Draft including first baseman Logan Wyatt in the second, closer Michael McAvene in the third, shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald in the fourth, starting pitcher Nick Bennett in the sixth and reliever Bryan Hoeing in the seventh.

Wyatt, one of three power bats in the lineup, is hitting .291 with nine home runs and 53 RBI. Freshman Alex Binelas is hitting .301 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI and Fitzgerald is hitting .320 with seven home runs and 64 RBI.

Louisville is 49-17 after falling 3-1 to Vanderbilt Sunday. The Cardinals’ 106 stolen bases rank 18th nationally and first among the CWS participants.

“They are extremely athletic, opportunistic offensively,” Thompson said. “They’ve got a couple of guys that can really swing it. Probably in our field, on our side of the bracket, we would have to do more homework on Louisville than anybody else because we’ve played everybody else four and five times.”

Auburn comes into the game 38-27 after giving up four runs in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss to Mississippi State Sunday night. The Tigers have bounced back from adversity all season including winning five of six NCAA Tournament games after LSU scored two runs on a wild pitch and error in the bottom of the ninth to eliminate AU from the SEC Tournament.

Can Auburn bounce back from even bigger heartbreak in just two days? There were eight days between the SEC Tournament loss and the start of the Atlanta Regional.

“Can the coaches put the guys in a good spot? Can we pitch, dominate the routine play and get timely hits? A lot that was on the script last night and going well, but that’s part of playing at this stretch,” Thompson said. “When you start trying to play at the highest of levels, nobody’s going to quit, nobody’s going to go away.

“We’ve had our own flair for the dramatics in the ninth inning and it could happen both ways. This is that time of the year where it comes down to maybe one pitch or one play or one at-bat that signifies the difference.”

Auburn will start sophomore left-hander Bailey Horn, who is 4-1 on the season with a 6.03 ERA. In two NCAA tournament starts, he is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA.

First pitch Tuesday afternoon is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.