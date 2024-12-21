Tigers face another Top 25 challenge

No. 2 Auburn will certainly have to account for the trio during Saturday afternoon’s game in Birmingham.

No. 16 Purdue is led by junior guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, and junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. They account for 58.4 percent of the Boilermaker’s offense.

“Smith is the Big Ten preseason Player of the Year. Analytically, he's the best point guard in the country,” said Pearl. “He just plays the game the right way. He's so much fun to watch. Regardless of how you guard him, he knows precisely the counter to everything that you do — and he knows it instinctively.

“Kaufman-Renn is the best scoring big in the Big Ten. He’s just got great hands, great feet, great touch. He’s an old-school, back-to-the-basket inside player that they do a great job getting him touches. Fletcher Loyer is one of the best shooters in college basketball. He’s developed some midrange stuff and some ability to take the ball off the floor.”

Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 8.5 assists per game while Loyer is averaging 13.5 points. The pair is shooting 45.6 percent combined from 3-point range.

Tasked with defending Smith and/or Loyer for most of the game will be AU senior Denver Jones, who has become AU’s starting point guard and top defensive stopper.

“He's gotta be a featured part of your game plan with how you guard him,” said Pearl of Smith. “If this team has a chance to continue to play at a high level, our guards will have to continue to guard like we've been guarding.

“Now, it's obviously going to be another challenge against Purdue. But that might be one thing that we might be doing better this year: Guarding overall, and certainly our guards have done a really nice job. And Denver leads that off.”