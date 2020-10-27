AuburnSports - Tigers 'extremely excited' for LSU

Heartbreak and close defeats have been the theme for Auburn when its played LSU recently.

This year, the team is looking to buck that trend.

“I will tell you this: Our guys are extremely excited and motivated to play this game, 2:30 CBS kick,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Playing at home, I think that’s really big.”

Dating back to 2017, LSU has found a way to win when they take on Auburn.

Auburn went up 20-0 at LSU that year, but LSU used a big punt return to capture momentum and knock off Auburn 27-23.

In 2018, Auburn was up 21-10 and had control almost the entire way before Joe Burrow and LSU used a couple of late scores and a game-winning field goal to take down Auburn.

Last year, Auburn lost 23-20 in LSU’s closest game of its national championship season.



