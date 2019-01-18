“I’m concerned about the fact that we’re not getting to the line as much as we need to, and we’re fouling too much,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “In our three SEC games, the free throw differential has been way too much. We’re fouling too much and we’re not drawing fouls well enough. We’ve got to do a better job of that, and hopefully continuing to pick up the physicality.”

That disparity has to improve as the 14th-ranked Tigers prepare to host No. 12 Kentucky Saturday.

In a loss at Ole Miss and wins over Georgia and at Texas A&M, the Tigers have attempted 44 free throws while allowing their three conference opponents 72 free throw attempts.

Pearl put much of that on Auburn’s lack of physicality, an area he’s challenged his team to improve upon over the last couple of weeks. He’s definitely expecting a physical challenge from the Wildcats, who have a talented frontcourt led by Reid Travis and PJ Washington.

Kentucky can also bring two more bigs off the bench in Nick Richards and former Auburn commit E.J. Montgomery.

The Wildcats lead the SEC in rebounding margin (+9.8) and are fifth in blocked shots (85).

“Kentucky’s really big and really physical,” Pearl said. “They’re going to go inside early. Washington and Reid on the block are absolute men and monsters. So yeah, there’s no question it’ll be a physical challenge for us.

“And yes, they did respond after the Ole Miss game. Probably at halftime of the Ole Miss game, I thought they responded to just the level of intensity and the physicality.”

Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.