Tigers expecting a fired-up Texas

The Tigers and their No. 1 NET ranking are going to be a big potential prize for all of its opponents this season.

They’ll have an opportunity to earn a seventh Tuesday night at Texas. It’s also a big opportunity for the Longhorns, who are 11-3 overall but 0-3 in Quad 1 games.

“They're looking for a signature win. They're looking for one that they can hang their hat on,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “This is that first opportunity for them in the league at home. I would imagine that they would be fired up about the opportunity to play us, the No. 2 team in the country, in their building.

“Obviously, the prize on our head is significant. When you can beat the teams that are ranked, it's a separator. For us, Texas is a huge separator — a Quad 1 opportunity and a road game against a talented, well-coached team.”

Texas opened conference play with an 80-60 loss at No. 13 Texas A&M. UT has beaten both Syracuse and N.C. State away from home and has close losses to Ohio State and No. 25 UConn.

The Longhorns are 8-1 at home.

“The only loss at home they had was UConn, and UConn played great that night,” said Pearl. “They're 10th in the country in field goal percentage, ninth in the country in scoring. They really shoot it well.

“We'll have to play our best to win.”

Auburn enters the game 13-1 overall and coming off an 84-68 win over Missouri at Neville Arena. After opening at home, AU plays three of its next four games on the road.

“We have a special team. I think it’s our foundation,” said All-American Johni Broome. “That's a good way to start it off, but we’re not satisfied with just this game. We know we want to keep going and keep setting the tone.”

Tip-off at the Moody Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.