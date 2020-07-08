AuburnSports - Tigers expected to field deep and talented roster

“We’re going to be really experienced, that’s for sure,” starting right fielder Steven Williams said. “Especially in that outfield. Three years now, we’ve all been playing together. I’m excited. Our freshman class is supposed to be pretty good. I don’t know any of the guys yet, but I’ve heard some good things about them. Most of our guys are coming back, but I think there will be a few spots here and there where some news guys can try to compete and earn some playing time.”

Auburn should be right in the thick of it with seven of nine position starters and five of its top seven pitchers returning along with a talented signing class set to arrive later this summer.

AUBURN | When college baseball finally returns next spring — at least that’s the plan right now — it’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons of all-time with loaded rosters from coast to coast.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought college baseball to a premature end in March. Seniors were given another year of eligibility and many top juniors also elected to return after the MLB Draft was shortened to five rounds.

In order to make room for all the additional players, the NCAA raised the scholarship counter from 27 to 32 and did away with the 35-man roster limit for the 2021 season.

For Auburn, Williams, centerfielder Kason Howell and left fielder Judd Ward all return after starting the past two seasons. All three were draft eligible. Rankin Woley will be back at third base for a second senior season and the Tigers will also return Ryan Bliss at shortstop, Brody Moore and Garrett Farquhar at second base and John Samuel Shenker and Johnny Ceccoli at designated hitter.

Sophomore Nate LaRue and redshirt freshman Ryan Dyal will compete to replace Matt Scheffler at catcher while Shenker, Ceccoli and a couple of newcomers will vie to fill the spot at first base after Conor Davis opted to transfer to Arizona State.

A couple of other position players from last season are also returning in Brayton Brown and Tyler Miller.

Auburn will have to replace two of its three weekend starters after Tanner Burns was drafted in the first round and Bailey Horn in the fifth. Jack Owen returns to lead the rotation and fellow senior Cody Greenhill will transition from closer to starter.

A number of talented and experienced arms are also expected to return including Mason Barnett, the probable new closer, Richard Fitts, Brooks Fuller, Carson Skipper, Seb Thomas, Garrett Wade, Trace Bright, Blake Burkhalter, Hayden Mullins and Peyton Glavine.

“We have a lot of older guys coming back,” Greenhill said. “Me, Fittsy, Skipper—a lot of those guys have thrown a lot of innings. Sadly, the freshmen, this past year, didn’t get to experience the SEC, but I think they’re ready to work and get back at it. Hopefully these new guys coming in are going to watch what we do and how we have success or have had success and be ready to jump on and get to work."

Relief pitcher Ryan Watson and Scheffler both signed free agent deals with MLB clubs.

Because of the potential logjam at certain positions, several players will be moving on to other schools including infielder Mason Greer, outfielder Austin Turner, catcher Chase Hall, and pitchers Drew Baker, Jackson Reynolds and Travis Odom.

Auburn signed a talented class of 14 players last November and most are scheduled to arrive for the start of school in August. Several could make an immediate impact including three from JUCO in outfielder Bobby Pierce, infielder Bryson Ware and pitcher Chase Wilkerson. Immediate impact prep signees include infielder Cole Foster, pitcher Carson Swilling and pitcher/first baseman Cam Hill.

The Tigers also added a couple of late signees including Under Arnour All-American right-handed pitcher Joseph Gonzalez, who was the top-rated prospect from Puerto Rico. Catcher/infielder Peyton Sybrandt signed with Auburn in the late period and outfielder Josh Hall will be eligible after transferring from Ole Miss last year.

Several players from AU’s original class of signees won’t be enrolling. Werner Blakely signed with the Los Angeles Angels after being drafted in the fourth round while JUCO outfielder Garrett Martin, prep infielder John Griffin Bell and prep pitcher John Armstrong will all attend different schools.

An unofficial 2021 roster currently includes 39 players, 13 of which are newcomers.