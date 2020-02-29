AUBURN | The hits kept coming and coming and coming for Auburn Saturday. Ryan Bliss hit two home runs and the 20th-ranked Tigers totaled a season-high in hits and runs in a 20-6 win over Wright State at Plainsman Park. AU had 19 hits, the most since 19 against Alabama May 5, 2019.

Auburn, which won game one of the series 7-2, will go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

“I thought top, middle and bottom we were ready. I thought we threatened to potentially score in every inning of the ballgame,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We had the big inning in the fourth, but offensively and as a team I thought we were really connected and we really got punched in the mouth first.”

Bliss connected on two home runs and also had a bunt single to help start AU's 10-run 4th. (Matthew Shannon/Auburn athletics)

Auburn went down 3-0 in the first inning but answered with single runs in the first and second, two in the third and put the game away with 10 in the fourth. It’s the second time this season Auburn has scored double-digit runs in an inning after plating 11 in the fourth against Illinois-Chicago Feb. 15. “It’s amazing,” said Bliss of the 10-run inning. “You don’t really get that opportunity a lot and when it happens, you just feel really good. You realize that whatever you’re doing is working and you just try to keep doing it. Putting up those big innings is just really good and really fun.” Bliss finished 3 of 5 with three runs scored and four RBI. He hit a solo home run in the first and added a 3-run blast in the fourth, both over the Green Monster in left field. They’re Bliss’ first home runs of the season and the first multi-home run game of his career. “Yea, I saw it pretty good today,” Bliss said. “Just had a great day. Didn’t want to be too selfish and just try put some great bats together. Baseball is a great game when you do that and it works out.” Judd Ward was 2 of 4 with two RBI, Garrett Farquhar 2 of 2 with three runs scored and one RBI, Rankin Woley 2 of 4 with three runs scored and two RBI, Brody Moore 2 of 4 with two RBI, Conor Davis 2 of 2 with an RBI and Matt Scheffler 2 of 4 with an RBI.