AUBURN | It’s still a year before Brayden Jacobs plans to make a decision, but Auburn has certainly positioned itself to be a finalist. The 2025 Rivals100 offensive tackle from Buford (Ga.) High attended AU’s Big Cat Weekend. “Top 10, easily,” said Jacobs of where the Tigers stand after the visit. “Today was a really fun day. It was fun getting to bond with the coaches.”

Jacobs is one of a number of top prospects from Buford High School. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Jacobs, 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds, hasn’t officially narrowed his list of nearly 30 offers, which includes most of the top schools in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten. He can always turn to his father, Brandon Jacobs, for advice. The elder Jacobs was a standout running back for Auburn, Southern Illinois and then nine seasons in the NFL including eight with the N.Y. Giants. Both father and son were in AU Saturday. “His big thing is just choose the right school,” said Jacobs. “You could like all this about a school and then get there and hate it. Make sure and choose the school you want the most.”