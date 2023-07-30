Tigers ‘easily’ in Top 10 for Rivals100 OT
AUBURN | It’s still a year before Brayden Jacobs plans to make a decision, but Auburn has certainly positioned itself to be a finalist.
The 2025 Rivals100 offensive tackle from Buford (Ga.) High attended AU’s Big Cat Weekend.
“Top 10, easily,” said Jacobs of where the Tigers stand after the visit. “Today was a really fun day. It was fun getting to bond with the coaches.”
Jacobs, 6-foot-7 and 318 pounds, hasn’t officially narrowed his list of nearly 30 offers, which includes most of the top schools in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.
He can always turn to his father, Brandon Jacobs, for advice. The elder Jacobs was a standout running back for Auburn, Southern Illinois and then nine seasons in the NFL including eight with the N.Y. Giants.
Both father and son were in AU Saturday.
“His big thing is just choose the right school,” said Jacobs. “You could like all this about a school and then get there and hate it. Make sure and choose the school you want the most.”
Auburn made its case to be that school this weekend.
“That was pretty cool to see how involved the coaches are,” said Jacobs. “They’re always open for me. They love me. They love the way I play.”
Jacobs plans on returning to Auburn for at least one game this fall.