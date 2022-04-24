Tigers earn series win

The Tigers' offense put the Bulldogs' pitching on blast early in the final game against Mississippi State, grabbing a series win and a 9-2 victory in the process.

A five-run second inning, kicked off by a Bri Ellis home run, got the ball rolling for the Tigers. It was Ellis' 18th home run this year, tying Kasey Cooper's record for season home runs as a freshman.

Aubrie Lisenby, Lindsey Garcia and Jessie Blaine all recorded RBIs in the second inning as well.

Auburn tallied an extra run on a Bulldog blunder in the fourth before scoring three more runs in the fifth.

Nelia Peralta's home run, Sydney Cox's triple and Garcia's single made it a 9-0 ball game heading to the bottom of the fifth. Peralta had two doubles and a home run in her 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Mississippi State scored two runs in the fifth to prevent the run-rule, but never crossed the plate again.

In the circle, Maddie Penta earned the complete-game victory and struck out 11 batters — her highest tally of the conference season. She threw 139 pitches, 93 were strikes.

Auburn's next game is at Alabama State Wednesday, with first pitch at 5 p.m. CDT on YouTube Live.