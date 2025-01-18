Tigers earn another tough road win

Two games without Johni Broome. Two wins. Freshman Tahaad Pettiford scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Auburn to a 70-68 win over No. 23 Georgia Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. "It's tough to win on the road," AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. "Georgia has gotten so much better. Great environment in here. Of course, we had some Auburn witnesses in here, which makes such a great atmosphere for both teams."

Pettiford came up big for No. 1 Auburn on the road. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Chad Baker-Mazara went on a personal 8-0 run with two 3-pointers and a dunk to give AU a 10-point lead midway through the second half, but UGA would make it tight at the end. UGA cut the lead to three with nine seconds left and got a steal, but Dakota Leffew missed a 3-pointer that could have sent the game to overtime. UGA's Tyrin Lawrence made a free throw with 0.6 seconds left and missed the second, which went out of bounds off an AU player. UGA's Asa Newell missed a tip-in with 0.3 second left as AU improved to 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. AU led for all but 56 seconds in the game. The Tigers, playing without their All-American center for the second game in a row due to an injured ankle, earned their third conference road win and improved to 10-1 in Quad 1 games. "BP told us all week this was going to be a hard game coming in here," Pettiford told the Auburn Network. "Knowing that Johni was still down, so somebody had to pick up what he does. It was just whatever I've got to do to help my team win it. "If that's making shots or getting stops on the defensive end, I was willing to do whatever."