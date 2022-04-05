Tigers earn another road win

“We played hard, did enough,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Barnett did give us three goose eggs, Armstrong gave us a little bit … and it was nice to have somebody finish a ballgame that’s not named Burkhalter.”

The 25th-ranked Tigers beat UAB 6-4 at Regions Field Tuesday night to improve to 9-3 in road games and to 20-9 overall.

Auburn struck for a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Brody Moore but UAB tied it up in the bottom of the inning on two-out RBI single.

AU went up 3-1 with two runs in the fourth on a throwing error by shortstop Matthew Golda and an RBI single by Nate LaRue. The Blazers cut it to 3-2 in the fifth on a solo home run by Christian Hall.

The Tigers extended their lead in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Sonny DiChiara, but the Blazer answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, before AU added another unearned run in the eighth to go up 6-3.

DiChiara was 2 for 5 at the plate with two RBI, and LaRue 2 for 4 with one RBI.

AU starter Mason Barnett allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 4.0 innings. He struck out five on 76 pitches. Jordan Armstrong (3-1) earned the win allowing two runs on four hits in 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.

Freshman Chase Allsup earned his first-career save holding the Blazers to a run on two hits over the final 2.1 innings.

“Chase Allsup was one of our top guns tonight for that work and being able to finish the ballgame,” Thompson said. “He came in, in a jam, and he was in rhythm tonight, threw a ton of fastballs. That will be huge for him going forward and huge for our ball club because we’re in search of somebody else to finish a ballgame.”

Auburn hosts No. 12 Vanderbilt for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.