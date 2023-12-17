AUBURN | Boogie Ellis had another outstanding game, but Auburn was the better team. Much better. Five Tigers scored in double figures including a career-high 11 by Dylan Cardwell to lead Auburn to a 91-75 win over USC Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena. "That’s probably the best Dylan Cardwell’s played on both ends of the floor," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Those monster dunks, the pivots, the footwork, the physicality, the rim protection. Anything get his hands on, he got. You know, he just grabbed everything."

Cardwell scored a career-high 11 points and led AU with five rebounds. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers improve to 8-2 on the season including a 4-1 record against non-conference Power 5 teams. Auburn had 10 dunks including four by Cardwell, who added five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Aden Holloway led AU with 15 points, Jaylin Williams added 14, Denver Jones 12 and Johni Broome 11. "Dylan has been tremendous the last two or three games," said Williams. "Like some people that haven’t really watched the game or seen the stats, Dylan would probably have two points or something.The things he does on the court that people don’t really realize is so amazing." AU's two points guards, Holloway and Tre Donaldson, combined for 11 assists and one turnover. Ellis led the Trojans with 22 points. "Having some balance is important," said Pearl. "For USC, obviously Boogie Ellis, he's the guy. He had his night. But for us, you just never know who it's gonna be. Again, the guys have to be terrifically unselfish."