Tigers drop series to Hogs

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
AUBURN | Arkansas bats jumped on Auburn right-hander Joseph Gonzalez early and often and a couple of miscues in the field costs the Tigers as the No. 3 Razorbacks won the rubber game of the series 7-4 on Sunday in Plainsman Park.

The No. 18 Tigers (32-16, 13-11) took a 2-0 lead in the first as Kason Howell reached on an error, and Bobby Peirce drilled a 3-0 pitch from Jaxon Wiggins over the right-field wall for his fifth homer of the season.

"Joseph was off and we didn't make a couple of routine plays," Butch Thompson said. "That was the difference."

Joseph Gonzalez loss just his second decision of the season on Sunday.
Joseph Gonzalez loss just his second decision of the season on Sunday. (Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics)

Auburn’s advantage didn’t last long as the Razorbacks (36-12, 16-8) plated two runs in the top of the second. Miscommunication in the outfield led to double Robert Moore to start the third. After a single by Kendall Diggs, Braydon Webb hit a three-run homer over the wall in center by Braydon Webb to make it a 5-2 game. After a hard single to right by Jalen Battles, Gonzalez’s day was finished after 2 2/3 innings, his shortest outing since coming on in relief against Jacksonville State on March 29.

A solo jack by Sonny DiChiara in the bottom of the frame cut the deficit to two. Arkansas tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth to make it a four-run game.

The Tigers tried to pull off a ninth-inning rally as Brody Moore doubled and Mason Land singled. An error on Arkansas shortstop on a grounder from Cole Foster scored Moore to make it 7-4, but Blake Rambusch grounded into a double play to end the game.

Gonzalez (6-2) took the loss while Jaxon Wiggins (6-1) picked up the win for the Razorbacks. John Armstrong, who had not pitched since the Ole Miss series in March, hurled 2 2/3 hitless innings while fanning four.

Auburn travels to Troy to take on the Trojans on Tuesday before returning to Plainsman Park for a three-game series against Alabama starting Friday.

