Tigers drop series
AUBURN | With the series on the line, Auburn never got out of the starting gate.
The 15th-ranked Tigers were 0 of 13 with runners on base and issued nine walks in a 8-0 loss to No. 8 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. It’s the second time Auburn has been shutout this season with both coming in the last week.
The Tigers fall to 23-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC.
"Now that the series is over, you look back at the opportunities that you had because we really didn’t have any today," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "It’s extremely disappointing. We just couldn’t get off to a good start."
Arkansas starter Patrick Wicklander (3-1) stymied Auburn for five shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking six. He featured a fastball in the lower 90's with late movement.
"I think the difference was their starting pitcher," Thompson said. "He had one pitch we couldn’t get an approach on. We were underneath and uphill. It’s disappointing when one pitch gets you for half a ballgame."
The Razorbacks jumped on Auburn early. Starter Richard Fitts allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. Heston Kjerstad hit a two-run home run in the third and Trevor Ezell a three-run shot in the fifth.
Auburn used a total of five pitchers. Kyle Gray allowed a run in 1.0 innings and Will Morrison two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings. Bailey Horn threw four pitches in the sixth inning before leaving with an apparent injury.
The Tigers had just five hits in the game and batted .237 for the series. Edouard Julien was 2 of 3 with a double.
Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+. The Tigers return to conference play Friday night at No. 11 Texas A&M.