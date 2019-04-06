AUBURN | With the series on the line, Auburn never got out of the starting gate.

The 15th-ranked Tigers were 0 of 13 with runners on base and issued nine walks in a 8-0 loss to No. 8 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. It’s the second time Auburn has been shutout this season with both coming in the last week.

The Tigers fall to 23-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC.

"Now that the series is over, you look back at the opportunities that you had because we really didn’t have any today," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "It’s extremely disappointing. We just couldn’t get off to a good start."