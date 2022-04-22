 AuburnSports - Tigers drop opener to Mississippi State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-22 20:32:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers drop opener to Mississippi State

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@calebjsports

It was a fifth inning to forget for Auburn.

Originally called out at the plate to end the inning, the go-ahead run for Mississippi State scored on interference after the ruling on the field was overturned.

It put the Bulldogs in front 3-2, Auburn didn't score again and the Tigers dropped their sixth SEC contest in a row.

Bri Ellis hit a two-run home run against Mississippi State Friday
Bri Ellis hit a two-run home run against Mississippi State Friday (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn's lone spark of offense was a Bri Ellis home run in the fourth — a two-run blast to left field. It was her 17th of the season, just one away from tying the single-season home run record by an Auburn freshman.

Mississippi State scored three runs in the fifth, two coming from a two-run homer and the other on the interference.

Auburn (34-10) will play Game 2 of the series Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT on SEC Network.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}