Tigers drop opener to Mississippi State
It was a fifth inning to forget for Auburn.
Originally called out at the plate to end the inning, the go-ahead run for Mississippi State scored on interference after the ruling on the field was overturned.
It put the Bulldogs in front 3-2, Auburn didn't score again and the Tigers dropped their sixth SEC contest in a row.
Auburn's lone spark of offense was a Bri Ellis home run in the fourth — a two-run blast to left field. It was her 17th of the season, just one away from tying the single-season home run record by an Auburn freshman.
Mississippi State scored three runs in the fifth, two coming from a two-run homer and the other on the interference.
Auburn (34-10) will play Game 2 of the series Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT on SEC Network.