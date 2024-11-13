Tigers drop KSU

AUBURN | The 3-pointers weren’t dropping but the defense and a bevy of high-flying dunks were more than enough for No. 5 Auburn against Kent State. The Tigers held the Golden Flashes to 32.8 percent shooting in a 79-56 win Wednesday night at Neville Arena. Auburn, which improves to 3-0, had 12 dunks including four by Chaney Johnson, who had 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He added five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Broome had his 61st double-double. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"Chaney's our hardest worker. He's in the gym all the time," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "His confidence is up and his teammates believe in him. He can sit down and guard and you know what, you better bring it strong to the rim because he's a freakshow." Johni Broome had his 61st double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He added four assists and three blocked shots. Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones added 12 points apiece. The Tigers shot 49.1 percent from the floor but made just 6 of 24 3-pointers. AU held a 41-33 rebounding advantage and had 23 assists.