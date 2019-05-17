Scoring runs hasn't exactly been the Tigers' strength this season.

It was Friday.

Auburn rallied from a three-run deficit to earn a 10-5 victory over Colorado State in the first game of NCAA regional play in Tucson, Arizona. Alyssa Rivera went 4-for-4 at the plate and was one of three players (Makenna Dowell and Tannon Snow were the others) to finish with two RBIs apiece.

The victory pushes the Tigers into a winner's bracket game against either Arizona or Harvard at 5 p.m. CDT Saturday.

Auburn entered the NCAA Tournament having scored just nine runs during its last seven games. Things seemed dire during the first inning when de facto ace pitcher Chardonnay Harris conceded three runs. Still, the Tigers equalized in the bottom half of the first inning on the strength of a two-run homer from Rivera and an RBI single from Carmyn Greenwood.

Harris was pulled during the second inning due to ineffectiveness. Ashlee Swindle was strong in a relief role, but was knocked out of the game during the fifth inning when a come-backer struck her just above the left eye. She left the game on a motorized cart.

Harris re-entered the game and dispatched the Rams without incident during her final 2 2/3 innings of work.

Auburn broke the game open with a four-run rally during the fourth inning. Tannon Snow's two-run homer sparked things while a Dowell RBI groundout and a wild pitch yielded two more runs. That's all the Tigers needed.