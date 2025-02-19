Tigers 'don't drop off'

Depth has been the name of the game for Auburn throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The veteran group does not have to squeeze as much time as possible out of its starting five because it has a deep bench capable of holding things together.
The Tigers have six players averaging more than 10 points per game, allowing them to look elsewhere for offensive production if someone has an off game. AU coach Bruce Pearl realizes how impactful it is to have so many scoring options.
“Well, I think it's important. And I think, you know, our bench play is really important,” Pearl said. “So, whether or not Tahaad comes off the bench every game — and he and Chaney are certainly candidates for Sixth Man of the Year — and Chaney comes in, and we don't drop off when either Johni or Dylan come out... and whether it's Chris Moore or whoever it is, the guys are ready. There has been really good balance.”
The Tigers’ deep rotation makes a difference defensively as it keeps fresh legs on the floor as much as possible, but the impact is particularly noticeable on the other end of the floor.
Having several guys who are dependable offensively allows Auburn to avoid taking bad shots and make the most of every possession. Pearl noted how this makes the Tigers a threat in numerous ways and creates as many avenues to put points on the board as possible.
“One of the reasons our assist-to-turnover numbers are so good is I think our guys do a great job of sharing the ball and recognizing each other's strengths,” Pearl said. “Of course, we play through the post. We play through Johni Broome. We play through the interior first. He's such a great passer. He's our leading assist man. It's very much an inside-out, shared offensive philosophy.”
Auburn averages 16.8 assists per game, placing it No. 2 in the SEC behind Kentucky, per NCAA.com.
No. 1 Auburn returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Arkansas at 8 p.m. CT. ESPN will carry the broadcast.