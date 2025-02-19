Tigers 'don't drop off'

Depth has been the name of the game for Auburn throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The veteran group does not have to squeeze as much time as possible out of its starting five because it has a deep bench capable of holding things together.

The Tigers have six players averaging more than 10 points per game, allowing them to look elsewhere for offensive production if someone has an off game. AU coach Bruce Pearl realizes how impactful it is to have so many scoring options.

“Well, I think it's important. And I think, you know, our bench play is really important,” Pearl said. “So, whether or not Tahaad comes off the bench every game — and he and Chaney are certainly candidates for Sixth Man of the Year — and Chaney comes in, and we don't drop off when either Johni or Dylan come out... and whether it's Chris Moore or whoever it is, the guys are ready. There has been really good balance.”