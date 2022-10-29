AUBURN | Auburn was in the midst of a competitive game against Arkansas up until 9:20 left in the third quarter. Trailing 17-13, the Tigers drove to the Razorback 28-yard line on their opening series. On a 3rd and 7, Jordan Domineck slipped past left tackle Kilian Zierer and dropped quarterback Robby Ashford for a 7-yard sack. On the next play, Anders Carlson had a 52-yard field goal attempt blocked.

Harsin suffered another tough loss Saturday. (John Reed/USA Today images)

Arkansas would score touchdowns on its next two possessions and cruise to a 41-27 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The loss drops AU to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. “You’re driving down, you have a chance to put points on the board. Sack kills you,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “When you’re trying to get a field goal, too, the one thing you want to eliminate is a sack. You may not get the first down, but you have field position, and every yard matters. “So, a chance to put points on and really score, come out of the half and score, and when you don’t do that, you get a block—and every time there’s a block: blocked punt, blocked field goal, those are big in games. You start looking at stats and all that, blocked kicks are huge."