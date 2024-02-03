Auburn came out of the locker room hot as a firecracker from the floor, shooting 73.3 percent from the floor, including 5-of-8 from behind the three-point line, in the final 20 minutes to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit and pull away for a 91-77 victory at Ole Miss.

It took just more than four minutes for the No. 16 Tigers to storm back in the second half, going on a 17-6 run to take their first lead of the game after two free throws by K.D. Johnson. After the Rebels took a two-point lead at the 12:04 mark, Auburn responded with a 21-9 run capped by two layups by Johni Broome and a three from the Auburn center to take an 11-point lead.

"At the end of the day, who's the biggest, baddest boy on the block? It was Johni," Bruce Pearl said. "They couldn't handle him in there."

The Tigers would never lead by less than double digits again.