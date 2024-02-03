Tigers dominate 2nd half in win
Auburn came out of the locker room hot as a firecracker from the floor, shooting 73.3 percent from the floor, including 5-of-8 from behind the three-point line, in the final 20 minutes to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit and pull away for a 91-77 victory at Ole Miss.
It took just more than four minutes for the No. 16 Tigers to storm back in the second half, going on a 17-6 run to take their first lead of the game after two free throws by K.D. Johnson. After the Rebels took a two-point lead at the 12:04 mark, Auburn responded with a 21-9 run capped by two layups by Johni Broome and a three from the Auburn center to take an 11-point lead.
"At the end of the day, who's the biggest, baddest boy on the block? It was Johni," Bruce Pearl said. "They couldn't handle him in there."
The Tigers would never lead by less than double digits again.
A halftime speech by Chad Baker-Mazara sans coaches likely had to do with the play in the second half.
"This is their team," Pearl said. "I've coached a lot of team. I hope to coach a few more. But this is their team. I got out of the locker room pretty quickly... He's got my demeanor. They said what needed to be said."
Auburn's defense also tightened up in the final half after allowing Ole Miss to score 44 points on 51.5 percent shooting in the first 20. The Rebels went 2-of-7 from three-point range following intermission and 37.9 percent from the floor.
Broome, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 16 points while Baker-Mazara added 15, 12 of which came in the second half. K.D. Johnson and Denver Jones added 11 points, while Tre Donaldson finished with 10.
The Tigers (18-4, 7-2) return to Neville Arena on Wednesday as they host rival Alabama. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. C.T.
"We took a step tonight," Pearl said. "We've got to take another step on Wednesday when we play the first-place team."