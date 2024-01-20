AUBURN | It was an annihilation in Neville Arena. No. 13 Auburn shot 58.2 percent from the floor in an 82-59 beatdown of No. 22 Ole Miss, the first meeting with both teams ranked in 146 career games. “To play that well and control the game like we did was impressive,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought particularly the way we guarded, especially in the first half guarding without fouling.”

Moore blows past Flanigan to the basket. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers improve to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC with their 11th-consecutive win, taking sole possession of first place in the conference. Auburn led by 19 points at halftime and then buried the Rebels with a 14-0 run, leading by as many as 35 in the second half. AU made 32 of 55 from the floor including 8 of 18 3-pointers. AU also shot 10 of 11 from the free throw line and held a big advantage off the bench, out-scoring OM 40-18 Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led AU with 13 points apiece. Broome added five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one blocked shot. Dylan Cardwell added 12 points, Aden Holloway nine and K.D. Johnson eight.