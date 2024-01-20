Tigers dominate Rebels
AUBURN | It was an annihilation in Neville Arena.
No. 13 Auburn shot 58.2 percent from the floor in an 82-59 beatdown of No. 22 Ole Miss, the first meeting with both teams ranked in 146 career games.
“To play that well and control the game like we did was impressive,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I thought particularly the way we guarded, especially in the first half guarding without fouling.”
The Tigers improve to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC with their 11th-consecutive win, taking sole possession of first place in the conference.
Auburn led by 19 points at halftime and then buried the Rebels with a 14-0 run, leading by as many as 35 in the second half.
AU made 32 of 55 from the floor including 8 of 18 3-pointers. AU also shot 10 of 11 from the free throw line and held a big advantage off the bench, out-scoring OM 40-18
Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led AU with 13 points apiece. Broome added five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one blocked shot.
Dylan Cardwell added 12 points, Aden Holloway nine and K.D. Johnson eight.
In his return to Auburn after transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason, Allen Flanigan finished with 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting.
“It was pretty cool matching up against him,” said senior Lior Berman, who spent many practices battling Flanigan as a member of the scout team. “We knew the scouting report and were able to help each other guard and make plays.”
Flanigan, Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Jaemyn Brakefiled came into the game averaging 60.7 of the Rebels' 77.8 points per game. AU held them to 33 points on 12 of 34 shooting.
"We realized if we wanted to win that game, it starts with those four first," said senior Dylan Cardwell.
Auburn shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the floor in the first half including 6 of 10 3-pointers to go into the break up 46-27.
Auburn plays at Alabama Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.