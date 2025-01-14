Tigers dominate MSU

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn showed it’s pretty good even without its All-American. With Johni Broome sidelined with an ankle injury, the Tigers thrashed No. 15 Mississippi State 88-66 Tuesday night at Neville Arena. "You can't be anything but impressed. You can't," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "First of all, the crowd was amazing. We set a record tonight: the most students we've ever had in Neville Arena.

Baker-Mazara stepped up for the top-ranked Tigers against MSU. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

Advertisement

"We felt the energy in the building, our guys felt the energy in the building. Hearing Chaney (Johnson) get introduced with the starters, and the way the crowd and the students received him. I thought it was awesome." Auburn improves to 16-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Chad Baker-Mazara led the way scoring 18 of his 20 points in the first half and totaling four steals. Starting for the first time this season, Johnson also had a big game with 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. "Knowing that Mississippi State is a physical team and knowing that they have great energy ... we knew we had to come box out and be the most physical team. I think we did that today," said Johnson. Miles Kelly had his 5th-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Denver Jones added 13 points and three assists, Tahaad Pettiford 12 points and three assists, and Dylan Cardwell nine points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.