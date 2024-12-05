Emphasis on in-state recruiting pays off big

AUBURN | There have been many, many years that splitting or coming close to splitting the top prospects in the state with Alabama would be quite an accomplishment for Auburn’s recruiting. That certainly wasn’t the case this year, not even close. The Tigers dominated in-state recruiting, signing six of the top 10 and 11 total from the state of Alabama. The Tide didn’t sign a player in the top 10 and just two from in-state.

Henderson is the state of Alabama's all-time leading rusher. (Photo by Auburn athletics)

“It was priority No. 1,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We have to win our share of battles in state. I was clear with our staff how I saw recruiting and how I saw it geographically when we got here and it starts in this state. This year was a success for sure, came really close to being even more successful. We were really in some good battles for all of them. “I think it matters. It still matters that you represent your home state at a school that you dreamed of coming to. That's what we're going to try and continue to push and make the foundation here from inside our state outwards.” Auburn’s in-state haul this year included No. 2 running back Alvin Henderson, No. 3 safety Anquon Fegans, No. 7 safety Eric Winters, No. 8 wide receiver Derick Smith, No. 9 defensive tackle Malik Autry and No. 10 edge Jared Smith. The Tigers also signed No. 13 linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, No. 15 defensive tackle Antonio Coleman and No. 33 defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford, along with wide receiver Erick Smith and punter John McGuire, who weren’t included in the top 45.