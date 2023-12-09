ATLANTA | Auburn used stifling defense and hot shooting to take an 18-point lead into halftime and withheld a small comeback effort from Indiana in the second half to come away with a 104-76 victory over the Hoosiers in the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Indiana came out blazing, putting up 22 points in the first seven minutes to put Auburn down by 12.

The Tigers responded emphatically. From the 12:54 mark in the first half, Auburn went on a 42-12 run, holding the Hoosiers to three field goals in the final 10 minutes. A three by Aden Holloway at the end of the half sent the Tigers into the locker room with a 52-34 advantage.