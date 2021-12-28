Tigers determined to ‘win the trenches’

“They have very good edge-rushers,” said quarterback T.J. Finley. “Their edge-rushers, like I said, are very good. They play with wide techniques so they could keep the quarterback inside the pocket. The key for us this game, for me in particular, is stepping up in the pocket and delivering great passes, accurate passes. I think we have a gameplan for their wide rushes, especially in the run game.

AUBURN | For Auburn’s offense to get going against Houston, its offensive line needs perform well, especially against a ferocious pass rush.

“All the coaches are coming together to create a great gameplan for what their defense is good at. We’re going to take advantage of the things we think we can exploit with their defense, and we’re going to go out there and execute our gameplan.”

The Houston pass rush is led by bandit Derek Parish, who has 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks, and defensive and David Anenih, who has 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. Defensive tackle Logan Hall has 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

Auburn will try to slow down that group without two starting offensive linemen in center Nick Brahms, who is out with an injury, and right tackle Brodarious Hamm, who has opted for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The starting tackles against the Cougars are expected to be Austin Troxell on the left side and Kilian Zierer on the right. Jalil Irvin will start his first-career game at center.

The best formula to slow down Houston’s pass rush is not to put Auburn’s offense in 3rd-and-long situations. That means running the ball effectively on first and second down with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

The Cougars, however, are 11th nationally holding opponents to just 106.9 rushing yards per game.

“Every football game is won and lost in the trenches, in my opinion. How we attack them and how they bring pressure on our offense could be a huge part in the game,” said tight end John Samuel Shenker. “We have seen that throughout the year … I think they’re a great pass rush team, but I think we’re ready to attack in the trenches. That’s kind of our motto this week is to win the trenches.”

The Birmingham Bowl will kickoff Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.