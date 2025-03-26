Tigers depart for Sweet 16

Highlights of Auburn's basketball team going through a reverse Tiger Walk before departing for the Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
Highlights of Auburn's basketball team going through a reverse Tiger Walk before departing for the Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
A look at the three teams that join No. 1 seed Auburn in the Atlanta Regional.
Auburn's wide receiver unit is expected to take a step forward in 2025.
Auburn QB’s Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight have impressed Hugh Freeze through four spring practices.
No. 11 Auburn hit four home runs including two by Ike Irish in a 13-5 win over South Alabama.
