AuburnSports - Tigers deliver first-half knockout

“That's probably as good of a first half as I can remember,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Honestly, we were firing on all cylinders. Every possession was clean, and it looked like we knew what we were doing. Defensively, we were disruptive.”

The Tigers led by as many as 38 points in Saturday’s 77-41 thrashing of the Trojans. Auburn improves to 5-2 with its fourth consecutive win.

AUBURN | Auburn put the clamps on Troy early and there was no looking back.

Auburn used a 33-3 run to build a 35-point lead in the first half. The Tigers went into the break up 43-10 after shooting 75 percent from the floor and holding Troy to just 25 percent. The Tigers scored 18 points off 13 Trojan turnovers.

“I think the key was buying into Coach BP’s scheme for the game,” said freshman Chris Moore. “We tried to get them out of their element, kinda throw them off a little bit, Just focus in on certain things to kinda throw their offense off.”

Auburn only had three in double-figure scoring but 12 players scored at least two points as AU was able to clear its bench over the final five minutes.

Allen Flanigan led the way with 14 points, Jaylin Williams 11 and JT Thor 10. Leading scorer Justin Powell had three points on 1 of 4 shooting, but added four rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover in 22 minutes.

Moore and Dylan Cardwell added eight points apiece as AU’s bench out-scored Troy 33-10. Moore added six rebounds as the Tigers also held a 39-23 rebounding edge.

“I think the thing about our team, which I'm pleased with, is that we can win and Justin Powell just makes one basket — and you don't even notice it,” said Pearl. “But he had eight assists and only one turnover. That was really good.

“I thought Chris Moore gave us tremendous energy and effort. He's sort of becoming a little bit of a crowd favorite, along with Dylan Cardwell. I think the reason for that is because of their passion, their intensity, their effort. It just jumps off the page.”

Auburn hosts Appalachian State Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+.