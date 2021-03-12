AuburnSports - Tigers cruise to 7-0 win over Little Rock

“Really pleased with the baseball game and the efficiency,” head coach Butch Thompson said.

Cody Greenhill was back on the mound for Auburn and the Tigers cruised to a 7-0 win on Friday against Little Rock.

The Tigers got things going early, with a 428-foot Ryan Bliss solo-shot over the left field wall in the first and Tyler Miller scoring on a Cam Hill single in the second.

In his return to the mound, Greenhill was able to put together a strong performance, pitching five shutout innings, allowing three hits, one walk and five strikeouts in just 58 pitches.

Greenhill’s outing was his first since injuring his foot against Oklahoma at the Round Rock Classic.

“I think that’s the most off-speed pitches, and for sure breaking balls that I’ve thrown since being here,” Greenhill said. “I was not 100%, but I mean, I gave ya everything I’ve got. I was just honestly trying to let the hitters hit it, let the defense work and not try to do too much.”

Auburn was able to blow the floodgates open in the fifth inning, scoring five more runs. After Kason Howell and Bliss reached base, a Steven Williams single scored Howell. An error from Little Rock scored Rankin Woley, making it 4-0.

Then, Auburn’s leader in RBI’s, Tyler Miller, added three more with a home run to right field. Friday’s game marked his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

“I feel like there’s more power. More consistent power in the bat, too,” Thompsom said about Miller this season. “I just think it’s a level of maturity. This has been his second time around and I just think more comfort level.”

While Greenhill’s return was big for Auburn, Peyton Glavine was the pitcher with a career-day.

Entering in relief of Greenhill, Glavine pitched three innings, striking out a career-high five and allowing no hits or walks.

Carson Swilling closed things out for Auburn, striking out one and not allowing a hit.

In total, the bullpen combined for four innings of no-hit work with six strikeouts.

“They looked — both of them looked really good,” Greenhill said about Glavine and Swilling. “Both of them looked like they weren’t trying to do too much. Filling up the zone. I think Peyton had five strikeouts, career-high for him. His changeup looked great, he was hitting his spots. Same thing with Swilling.”

Auburn and Little Rock will return to Plainsman Park Saturday at 2 p.m. CST and the game will be available on SEC Network.