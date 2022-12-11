"I thought our threes came off of penetrate-and-kick or reversing the ball," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "Coach [Damitria Buchanan], she put in some really good zone plays to get us some open looks. I thought they did a really good job of when they did, execute it, they did a really good job and got the open shots."

Auburn made a season-high 12 3-point shots in a 81-41 win over Louisiana Sunday afternoon, improving to 7-2 on the season and moving its win streak to four games. It's the third game in a row where the Tigers have won by over 20 points.

It was the first of several.

Auburn shot 44% from the field in the first half, including 5-for-11 from downtown. Scott-Grayson and freshman Sydney Shaw had two apiece and led the team's first half efforts on offense with eight points each.

After scoring 18 points in both the first and second quarters, Auburn led Louisiana 36-22 at halftime. The Tigers were just getting started.

Louisiana could not get anything offensively in the third, scoring just three points in the quarter. Meanwhile, Auburn put up 21 in the period and pushed its lead to 22 before the final frame.

Shaw and Aicha Coulibaly finished the day with 15 points, followed by Scott-Grayson (13) and Sania Wells (10).

"I was just letting it fly," Shaw said. "I wasn’t really thinking too much about my shot. I was just making easy reads and not overthinking the game too much. I let the game come to me."

The Tigers finished the game with a 24-point fourth period en route to their second consecutive 40-point win.

"I feel like we got good chemistry on and off the floor," Scott-Grayson said. "I feel like, me personally, that's all that matters. With all of us being so close it just makes it better on the floor and gives everybody confidence. That's why our record is the way it is now."

Auburn will face North Carolina A&T on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.