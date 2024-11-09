Tigers, Cougars a defensive battle

"These are two of the top defensive teams in the country, so it could be first to 50," Pearl said.

It likely won't be so easy for Bruce Pearl's squad on Saturday night as they travel to Houston to take on the No. 4 Cougars.

In its season opener on Wednesday against Vermont, No. 11 Auburn scored 94 points, shooting 56.3 percent from the floor, including 45.7 percent from behind the three-point line, as the Tigers routed the Catamounts.

In fact, Houston is the No. 1 defensive team in the RPI rankings, while the Tigers are right behind in the second position.

Much like Auburn, Houston has a veteran team aiming to bring the program its first national title. And, like every Kelvin Sampson team, the Cougars are tough, physical and hard to score on, especially on ball screens, something Pearl and the Tigers thrive on.

It's a concern for the Auburn head coach.

"They'll put two on the ball and make it really hard," Pearl said. "But they'll also adjust, and we start getting our bigs out and bother them there. They'll make that adjustment to guards."

Unlike Auburn, Sampson's team returns everyone but one guy from last year's roster. Jamal Shead is now playing for the Toronto Raptors, but the Cougars replaced him with Milos Uzan, who transferred from Oklahoma. Starting in the opener against Jackson State, Uzan posted 10 assists while scoring eight points and bringing down seven rebounds.

The Cougars ended their opener outrebounding their opponents 39-25, another battle that the Tigers face on Saturday.

"Great rebounding team, great defensive team," Pearl said. "They win every 50-50 ball. They play the right way."

Johni Broome, who played against Houston in the second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago, also knows the importance of winning the battle of the boards.

"They're gonna try to outrebound us and be more physical than us, but we gotta be the more excited team to play," the center said. "We have to bring the energy and be physical, be ready for a battle."

The scheduled tipoff time for Auburn and Houston is 8:30 p.m. CT and airs on ESPNU.