BMatt’s Monday musings
The promise of a high-powered Hugh Freeze offense was in full effect for the first time Saturday.
GAME ONE: The Auburn 3-2-1 Report
It's a deep look at three observations, two questions and ONE FEARLESS PREDICTION...
Second half balancing act
Continuing to run its offense in a blowout win was a benefit to Auburn’s newcomers.
Tiger defense playing with 'relentless' mentality
Auburn was up three scores in the first four minutes, but the Tiger defense was still looking to make a statement
PHOTOS: AU 73, Alabama A&M 3
Some of the best photos from Auburn's 73-3 victory over Alabama A&M to start the 2024 season.
Auburn is still recruiting Na'eem Offord.
The Tigers have been after him since his sophomore year, but even after his commitment to Ohio State, the staff continues to recruit him. It's the thing that sticks to the most about Auburn.
"They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year," Offord said. "I ain’t gonna say just Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff), I’m gonna be real, I would really just say that everybody every time they’re ready to see me, they’re happy to see me, stuff like that."
The five-star made his way to Auburn over the weekend, as Auburn played host to Alabama A&M to open its 2024 season. It was a good trip for Offord, who enjoyed the energy of the crowd and watched the Tigers win big, 73-3.
"They were good, they only gave up three points," Offord said of the defense. "That’s not bad for a college level, that’s pretty good."
Offord remains the top name on Auburn's cornerback board, and with four corners already committed, the Tigers would love to bring in another high-caliber defensive back. Does Auburn have a shot?
"Maybe so, maybe not, I don’t know," Offord said.
Visit plans for the future are undecided, although Offord will be at Oklahoma in a couple of weeks to watch his brother play for Tulane.