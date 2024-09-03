"They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year," Offord said. "I ain’t gonna say just Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff), I’m gonna be real, I would really just say that everybody every time they’re ready to see me, they’re happy to see me, stuff like that."

The Tigers have been after him since his sophomore year, but even after his commitment to Ohio State, the staff continues to recruit him. It's the thing that sticks to the most about Auburn.

The five-star made his way to Auburn over the weekend, as Auburn played host to Alabama A&M to open its 2024 season. It was a good trip for Offord, who enjoyed the energy of the crowd and watched the Tigers win big, 73-3.

"They were good, they only gave up three points," Offord said of the defense. "That’s not bad for a college level, that’s pretty good."

Offord remains the top name on Auburn's cornerback board, and with four corners already committed, the Tigers would love to bring in another high-caliber defensive back. Does Auburn have a shot?

"Maybe so, maybe not, I don’t know," Offord said.

Visit plans for the future are undecided, although Offord will be at Oklahoma in a couple of weeks to watch his brother play for Tulane.