MOBILE, Ala. — Auburn is on a time crunch. With the early signing period 11 days away, the Tigers are making their final push to flip four-star edge Keldric Faulk from Florida State. New Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett knows he's short on time, but has been making the most of it and working diligently to build a relationship with Faulk. "He’s a real good guy," Faulk said of Garrett. "He’s been consistent with talking to me all throughout this week and I feel like he’s really trying to invest in me."

Keldric Faulk lines up in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 10, 2022. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Faulk has been near the top of Auburn's board for a while, he's someone that has the ability to make an instant impact on the field and give a significant boost to a recruiting class. Garrett knows this, and has made it a priority to get to know Faulk. "When we talk, we talk for hours at a time," Faulk said about Garrett. "I feel like if I don’t go to Auburn, then I’ll still be close to him." A defensive nightmare for opposing offenses, Faulk's dominant senior season landed him on the Alabama All-Star team. Saturday afternoon, he lined up with the rest of the all-stars and played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile. Alabama, despite trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, came from behind and won 14-10. Faulk had two tackles and half a sack in the win. "It was a great experience man, it was good to win my last high school game and I feel great going into college now," Faulk said.