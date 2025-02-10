Tigers comeback bid falls short

Entering the fourth trailing by 10, Auburn rallied behind DeYona Gaston's 14 fourth-quarter points to not only tie the game, but lead by as many as three with less than two minutes to go. Oklahoma closed the game on a 6-1 run to win 73-71, as the Tigers' first road game of the week resulted in their eighth SEC loss of the season.

Offensively, it was another slow start for Auburn.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 10-point early lead in the first quarter and it looked as if the Tigers could be heading in the direction of another blowout loss on the road, but the team found its footing with a 10-2 run to end the first quarter, trailing by four.

The Sooners extended their lead in the second quarter, shooting 60% from the field and entering halftime with a nine-point lead. Oklahoma led by as many as 12 in the third, as Auburn shot just 30% and turned the ball over eight times in the quarter.

Auburn entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10, but once again, it fought back.

Gaston went on a 9-0 run to start things off, bringing it to a one-point game. The Tigers continued to trail by a possession or two before Mar'Shaun Bostic gave Auburn its first lead with 3:30 remaining.

It was a battle for the next few minutes, and with 24 seconds remaining, Gaston made one of two free throws to tie the game at 71.

With the shot clock off, Oklahoma took its time getting down the court and as the Sooners closed in on the basket, Bostic was called for a foul with four seconds on the clock. Oklahoma made both free throws and Auburn failed to score on its final attempt, ending the upset threat and falling short of a comeback.

Auburn's next game will be another road contest, as the Tigers take on No. 15 Tennessee in Knoxville Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. CST.