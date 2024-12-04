Tigers come up short at Duke

The 9th-ranked Blue Devils scored 13 points off eight Auburn turnovers and had a 16-0 advantage in fast-break points to secure a 84-78 win over the 2nd-ranked Tigers Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils built a 12-point lead early in the second half but Auburn rallied to within two and kept it tight for the remaining seven minutes. AU made just 1 of 12 field goals in a crucial stretch over the final minutes that allowed Duke to secure the win.

Tahaad Pettiford, playing with four fouls for the final eight and a half minutes, had 20 points off the bench for AU. Johni Broome added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the 66th double-double of his career.

Chad Baker-Mazara added 17 points and Miles Kelly 14 on 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Duke led 43-36 at the break erasing an early 11-point AU lead. Duke out-rebounded AU 25-15 and Isaiah Evans had all 18 of his points on 6 of 8 3-pointers off the bench in the first half.

Cooper Flagg led the Blue Devils with 22 points.

Duke was plus-15 in free throw attempts, making 17 of 27. AU was 10 of 12 from the line.

Auburn returns to action Sunday against Richmond. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.